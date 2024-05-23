News & Insights

Stocks

Pan Global Boosts Copper Exploration in Spain

May 23, 2024 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pan Global Resources (TSE:PGZ) has released an update.

Pan Global Resources Inc. has increased its copper exploration efforts at the Escacena Project in Spain by adding a second drill rig to expedite its 2024 drilling program. The company is progressing with its plan to drill 30-40 holes, targeting the expansion of copper-tin-silver at La Romana and copper-gold-silver at the new Cañada Honda discovery, with 70% of the drilling already completed. Amidst a strong copper market, Pan Global has reported promising metallurgy and drill results, enhancing its position in the copper-rich Iberian Pyrite Belt.

For further insights into TSE:PGZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.