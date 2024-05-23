Pan Global Boosts Copper Exploration in Spain

Pan Global Resources (TSE:PGZ) has released an update.

Pan Global Resources Inc. has increased its copper exploration efforts at the Escacena Project in Spain by adding a second drill rig to expedite its 2024 drilling program. The company is progressing with its plan to drill 30-40 holes, targeting the expansion of copper-tin-silver at La Romana and copper-gold-silver at the new Cañada Honda discovery, with 70% of the drilling already completed. Amidst a strong copper market, Pan Global has reported promising metallurgy and drill results, enhancing its position in the copper-rich Iberian Pyrite Belt.

