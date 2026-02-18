Markets
Pan American Silver Corp Bottom Line Rises In Q4

February 18, 2026 — 05:16 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $452 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $108 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pan American Silver Corp reported adjusted earnings of $470 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 43.6% to $1.17 billion from $815 million last year.

Pan American Silver Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $452 Mln. vs. $108 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $1.17 Bln vs. $815 Mln last year.

