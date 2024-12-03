Pan American Silver call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Pan American Silver (PAAS) with 4,293 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 40.84%. Apr-25 24 calls and Jan-26 15 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.26. Earnings are expected on February 19th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PAAS:
- Pan American Silver Completes La Arena Sale
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
- Pan American Silver price target raised to $28 from $25 at Scotiabank
- Pan American Silver price target raised to C$44.25 at National Bank
- Pan American Silver Corp. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.