Pan American Silver call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Pan American Silver (PAAS) with 4,293 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 40.84%. Apr-25 24 calls and Jan-26 15 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.26. Earnings are expected on February 19th.

