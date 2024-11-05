Pampa Energia Earnings Preview

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Pampa Energia to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94.

Investors in Pampa Energia are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.09, leading to a 10.38% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Pampa Energia's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.89 1.51 2 EPS Actual 1.80 4.90 -2.9 2.8 Price Change % 10.0% -1.0% -6.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Pampa Energia's Stock

Shares of Pampa Energia were trading at $65.72 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 86.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Pampa Energia

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Pampa Energia.

Analysts have provided Pampa Energia with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $62.0, suggesting a potential 5.66% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of MGE Energy, Portland Gen Electric and Hawaiian Electric Indus, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

MGE Energy received a Underperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $72.5, implying a potential 10.32% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Portland Gen Electric is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $50.17, suggesting a potential 23.66% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Hawaiian Electric Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $12.9, indicating a potential 80.37% downside. Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for MGE Energy, Portland Gen Electric and Hawaiian Electric Indus are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity TXNM Energy Outperform 12.53% $409.09M 5.40% MGE Energy Underperform -1.54% $62.60M 2.05% Portland Gen Electric Neutral 15.84% $418M 2.64% Hawaiian Electric Indus Neutral 0.19% $-1.72B -74.83%

Key Takeaway:

Pampa Energia ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energia SA and its subsidiaries are engaged in the Energy business. The operating business segments of the firm are Electricity generation, Electricity distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and other business. The company derives the maximum revenue from the Distribution of energy.

Pampa Energia: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Pampa Energia's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 304.57%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pampa Energia's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.17% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pampa Energia's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.48%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Pampa Energia's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Pampa Energia visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.