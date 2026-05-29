Palomar’s High-Risk Insurance Strategy Is Paying Off Big

Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) writes insurance policies that few others will, and the niche is paying off.

By focusing on risks that most standard insurers avoid, including earthquakes, floods, and surplus lines, the company just posted its strongest quarter ever. Trading now near its 52-week low and with a new acquisition, Palomar is either a rare entry point into disciplined growth or a company that’s one disaster away from a serious hit.

Palomar Delivers Another Quarter of Rapid Growth

Palomar is writing more insurance business than almost any specialty insurer in America. While casualty insurance was its largest segment, inland marine and property represented 26% of premiums written, with earthquake and crop insurances following with 22% and 14%, respectively.

For the first quarter, gross written premiums, the basic measure of how much business an insurer is doing, climbed 42% to $629.8 million. Of those, 25% were written in California, down from 32% a year earlier, while 10% were in Texas.

Total revenue before interest expenses rose 60% to $278.9 million from $174.6 million a year earlier. And net investment income grew to $18 million, up 49%, from $12.1 million. In all, the company reported adjusted net income of $63 million, up 23%, or $2.31 per share, above expectations.

Specialty Insurance Gives Palomar a Different Advantage

Palomar’s approach is decidedly different than what most consumers buy. The large insurance companies tend stick to the typical lanes, such as auto policies, homeowners coverage, and life insurance.

Palomar built its business in a different direction. The company specializes in what’s called “excess and surplus” lines, including earthquake insurance, crop insurance, flood policies, hurricane-exposed properties, and specialty commercial risks. With less competition, when underwritten carefully, the business has considerably better margins.

Rising Costs Highlight the Risks of Catastrophe Insurance

The tradeoff, however, is volatility. A specialty property insurer is always exposed to the possibility a major earthquake, hurricane, or flood will lead to losses that overwhelm premiums. Palomar and others tame the risk through reinsurance, a secondary insurance that covers their insurance.

This balancing act is never perfect, and the latest numbers show the potential impact. Palomar reported that its combined ratio, which tells how much it paid out for every $100 it brought in, rose 84.5% from 73.1% a year earlier. Anything below 100 means the company is making money on underwriting. But with catastrophe losses minimal, business costs elsewhere were pressuring expenses.

Gray Surety Acquisition Expands the Business Model

Looking ahead, the biggest strategic move for 2026 is Palomar’s acquisition of Gray Surety, which extends its reach beyond specialty property insurance into surety bonds. This coverage, which backs the obligations of contractors, businesses, and government entities, is a logical expansion in yet another niche market.

This is a significant shift for what was a lightly leveraged specialty insurer. If Gray Surety delivers, the purchase can broaden the earnings base and reduce dependence on weather-sensitive property lines. If the integration stumbles or the surety market softens, however, the effect could be felt in both earnings and investor confidence.

The deal’s impact is visible in the balance sheet. Goodwill and intangible assets jumped to $246.2 million at the end of March from just $61 million at the end of last year. Total assets grew to $3.6 billion from $3 billion. To fund the $300 million deal, the company picked up a $150 million revolving facility and a $300 million term loan.

For its part, Palomar expects adjusted net income of $262 million to $278 million for all of 2026. That compares with adjusted net income of $216 million in 2025. It also includes an estimate of $8 million to $12 million of catastrophe losses for the year.

Analysts See Upside Despite Higher Risks

Despite the pressure on Palomar’s combined ratio and the added debt, analysts covering the company are generally bullish. The consensus rating is a Moderate Buy, with an average 12-month price target of $147.75, implying a 30% upside. Four analysts rate the stock a Buy with two others suggesting a Hold.

While Palomar started trading this year above $130, its position now at about 15% lower might be an opportunity. Analyst enthusiasm reflects a belief that Palomar’s model can sustain above-average growth for several more years. The highest price target is $159.

Palomar Appeals Primarily to Growth Investors

Investments in niche industries require special treatment, and Palomar is not a stock for every investor looking into the financial sector. Other specialty insurers, including RLI (NYSE: RLI) and larger W.R. Berkley (NYSE: WRB) are also in the field but are not as attractive.

But for investors who understand what they are buying, Palomar is one of the more compelling specialty finance stories out there. The company pays no dividend, so income investors should look elsewhere.

Given the company’s track record, though, growth-oriented investors might have interest, especially if they’re comfortable with insurance-sector volatility. With the stock’s pullback from January highs, the combination of premium momentum, a broadening product platform, rising investment income, and analyst targets could suggest good timing.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.