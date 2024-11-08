Palomar price target raised to $110 from $105 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Palomar (PLMR) to $110 from $105 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after Q3 earnings. While the bottom line was better than expected, earnings guidance fell due to expected losses from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, Piper told investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PLMR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.