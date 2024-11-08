News & Insights

Palomar price target raised to $110 from $105 at Piper Sandler

November 08, 2024 — 10:50 am EST

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Palomar (PLMR) to $110 from $105 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after Q3 earnings. While the bottom line was better than expected, earnings guidance fell due to expected losses from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, Piper told investors in a research note.

