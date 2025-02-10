Palisade Bio Presents Positive Preclinical Data for PALI-2108 in Ulcerative Colitis at 2025 Crohn’s and Colitis Congress

Palisade Bio announced PALI-2108 effectively reduces colitis symptoms in mice, showing promise for ulcerative colitis treatment.

Palisade Bio, Inc. announced positive preclinical results for its drug candidate PALI-2108 at the 2025 Crohn’s and Colitis Congress, showing its efficacy in reducing colitis symptoms in a DSS mouse model without central nervous system toxicity. PALI-2108 is an orally administered, colon-specific phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitor prodrug being developed for ulcerative colitis patients. Preclinical studies indicated that PALI-2108 outperformed existing treatments in efficacy and safety, demonstrating favorable absorption and bioavailability. The company is progressing into Phase 1a/b clinical studies, focusing on safety and tolerability in healthy volunteers and a patient cohort. The data suggests PALI-2108 could become a novel oral therapy with improved remission rates and a strong safety profile for ulcerative colitis.

Potential Positives

Presentation of positive preclinical data at a prominent medical congress enhances the visibility of PALI-2108 in the scientific community.

PALI-2108 demonstrated effective reduction of colitis symptoms without causing CNS toxicity, indicating a potentially safer treatment option for ulcerative colitis patients.

The drug displayed superior potency and target engagement compared to other PDE4 inhibitors, establishing a competitive advantage in development.

The company is advancing to a Phase 1a/b study, which shows commitment to progressing PALI-2108 towards clinical use while maintaining a favorable safety profile.

Potential Negatives

The company is heavily dependent on the success of PALI-2108, which is still in the early stages of clinical development and may not progress, receive regulatory approval, or prove effective.

There is a need for the company to raise significant additional funds to support operations and the continued development of PALI-2108, indicating potential financial instability.

Forward-looking statements highlight risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expectations, raising concerns about the company's ability to fulfill its projected outcomes.

FAQ

What is PALI-2108?

PALI-2108 is an orally administered, colon-specific PDE4 inhibitor prodrug in development for treating ulcerative colitis (UC).

How does PALI-2108 work for colitis symptoms?

PALI-2108 reduces colitis symptoms by converting to its active form in the colon, showing potency in preclinical studies.

What did the Crohn’s and Colitis Congress present about PALI-2108?

The Congress presented positive preclinical data indicating PALI-2108 effectively reduced colitis symptoms without causing CNS toxicity in a mouse model.

What is the status of PALI-2108's clinical trials?

Palisade Bio is currently conducting a Phase 1a/b clinical trial aimed at evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of PALI-2108.

What safety profile does PALI-2108 exhibit?

PALI-2108 has demonstrated a favorable safety profile with no systemic safety issues observed in preclinical studies involving mice and dogs.

Palisade Bio, Inc.



(Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade”, “Palisade Bio”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced the presentation of positive preclinical data from PALI-2108, an orally administered, colon-specific phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitor prodrug is in development for patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).





Palisade Bio presented a poster titled “PALI-2108, a Colon-Specific PDE4B Inhibitor Prodrug, Reduces Ulcerative Colitis Symptoms in an Acute Colitis DSS Mouse Model” at the Crohn’s & Colitis Congress in San Francisco, CA. The poster is available on the Company’s website.





“UC patients need new oral therapies with higher remission rates, less systemic immunosuppression, and a strong safety profile. We continue to be encouraged by our preclinical and clinical results for PALI-2108, and we believe PALI-2108 could be an important option for these patients,” said Mitch Jones, MD, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Palisade Bio. “We are on track to report topline data in the first half of 2025 and are excited to continue exploring this novel, oral, intestinally activated PDE4 inhibitor.”





In the studies, mice with induced colitis were treated with PALI-2108 twice daily for three days. Plasma, duodenum, ileum, and colon samples were collected to measure drug levels, and a Cellular Thermal Shift Assay (CETSA) was used to assess PDE4 binding in colon tissue. In an acute colitis model, PALI-2108 was shown to reduce disease activity compared to tacrolimus and apremilast.





Pharmacokinetic (PK) modeling using data from UC and healthy volunteers suggested that PALI-2108 has favorable absorption and bioavailability, supporting its potential for clinical use.







Key Highlights:









PALI-2108 reduced colitis symptoms in mice without causing CNS toxicity, suggesting it could be a novel treatment for UC.



It effectively converts to the active PDE4 inhibitor, PALI-0008, in the colon following oral administration in mice, dogs, and humans.



PALI-2108 showed superior potency and target engagement in preclinical studies compared to other PDE4 inhibitors.



It demonstrated dose-dependent efficacy in a mouse UC model, outperforming standard treatments.



No systemic safety issues were observed in mice, dogs, or monkeys.



PK modeling supports twice-daily dosing during induction and once-daily during maintenance, leveraging the drug’s extended-release properties.



PALI-2108 exhibited a favorable therapeutic window, with higher tissue-to-plasma ratios and enhanced tissue inhibition in preclinical studies compared to other PDE4 inhibitors.











The Company is currently conducting a Phase 1a/b single-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled study focused on safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics in healthy volunteers, alongside an open-label study involving a patient cohort with UC. For more information about the Phase 1a/b clinical study, visit



clinicaltrials.gov



and reference identifier



NCT06663605



.







About Palisade Bio







Palisade Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to



www.palisadebio.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the safety and tolerability, PK and drug release characteristics of PALI-2108 based on the Company’s preclinical studies and preliminary data from the SAD portion of the Company’s Phase 1b/2a clinical study, indications and anticipated benefits of PALI-2108 and the expected timing of the release of topline data from the Phase 1b/2a clinical study. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company is heavily dependent on the success of PALI-2108, which is in the early stages of clinical development and may not successfully progress through clinical development or receive regulatory approval; preliminary clinical study results or the results from earlier preclinical studies may not be predictive of final or future results and unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of PALI-2108 may limit its development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization; the Company needs to raise significant additional funds to support its operations and the continued development of PALI-2108; the timing and outcome of the Company’s current and anticipated clinical studies related to its product candidates; indications of use and estimates about the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s product candidates, and its ability to serve those markets, including any potential revenue generated; the Company’s ability to maintain the Nasdaq listing of its securities; the Company’s ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; the Company’s ability to identify and qualify manufacturers to provide API and manufacture drug product; the Company’s ability to enter into commercial supply agreements; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; and the impact of any global event on the Company’s business, and operations, and supply. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 26, 2024, and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other SEC filings that are filed thereafter. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.











Investor Relations Contact







JTC Team, LLC





Jenene Thomas





908-824-0775







PALI@jtcir.com





