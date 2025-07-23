Palisade Bio, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exercise Existing Warrants and Raise Approximately $3.9 Million

Palisade Bio announced a warrant exercise agreement, expected to generate approximately $3.9 million for corporate purposes.

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, announced the agreement with accredited investors to exercise existing warrants for the purchase of up to 4,318,905 shares of common stock at a reduced price of $0.9047 per share. The gross proceeds from this exercise are anticipated to be around $3.9 million, which will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. In exchange for the immediate cash exercise, investors will receive new unregistered warrants to purchase an additional 8,637,810 shares, with a five-year exercise term contingent upon shareholder approval. The transaction is facilitated by Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. as the placement agent, and all securities will remain unregistered unless appropriate filings are made with the SEC.

Potential Positives

Agreement to exercise Existing Warrants demonstrates investor confidence, resulting in significant gross proceeds of approximately $3.9 million for the company.

Issuance of Replacement Warrants provides potential for future capital raising opportunities at a favorable exercise price, which could support the company's ongoing and future projects.

The net proceeds will be utilized for working capital and general corporate purposes, which can aid in the company’s growth and operational stability.

The company plans to file a registration statement for the resale of shares, enhancing transparency and accessibility for investors.

Potential Negatives

The exercise of Existing Warrants at a significantly reduced price may indicate pressure on the company's stock price and suggests potential lack of confidence from investors.

The issuance of Replacement Warrants could dilute existing shareholders' equity, as it allows for the purchase of additional shares at a low exercise price.

The need to file a registration statement for the resale of shares associated with the Replacement Warrants may signal complications in liquidity or access to capital markets.

FAQ

What is the recent agreement Palisade Bio announced?

Palisade Bio announced an agreement with accredited investors to exercise Existing Warrants for up to 4,318,905 shares of common stock.

What were the exercise prices for the Existing Warrants?

The Existing Warrants had adjusted exercise prices of $1.40, with the exercise occurring at a reduced price of $0.9047 per share.

How much gross proceeds does Palisade Bio expect from the warrant exercise?

The gross proceeds from the exercise of the Existing Warrants are expected to be approximately $3.9 million before fees and expenses.

What will the proceeds be used for by Palisade Bio?

Palisade Bio intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

What are Replacement Warrants in this context?

The Replacement Warrants allow holders to purchase additional shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.9047 per share.

$PALI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $PALI stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PALI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PALI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Brookline Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Carlsbad, CA, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Palisade Bio, Inc.



(Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced an agreement between the Company and several accredited investors to exercise certain existing warrants (the “Existing Warrants”) to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,318,905 shares of common stock. The Existing Warrants had adjusted exercise prices of $1.40 and were issued by the Company on May 10, 2022; February 1, 2024; May 6, 2024; and December 13, 2024, with each exercise occurring at a reduced exercise price of $0.9047 per share.





Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. acted as the exclusive placement agent for this transaction.





The shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the Existing Warrants are registered pursuant to registration statements which were filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The gross proceeds to the Company from the exercise of the Existing Warrants are expected to be approximately $3.9 million prior to deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses.





In consideration for the immediate exercise of the Existing Warrants for cash, the exercising holders will receive new unregistered warrants (the “Replacement Warrants”) to purchase shares of common stock in a private placement pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”). The Replacement Warrants will be exercisable, beginning on the effective date of stockholder approval, into an aggregate of up to 8,637,810 shares of common stock, at an exercise price of $0.9047 per share, and a term of exercise equal to five years from the date of shareholder approval.





The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.





The Replacement Warrants described above were offered in a private placement pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and, along with the shares of common stock issuable upon their exercise, have not been registered under the 1933 Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the SEC or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities were offered only to accredited investors. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the Replacement Warrants.





About Palisade Bio











Palisade Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to



www.palisadebio.com



Forward Looking Statements











This communication contains “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: statements regarding the intended use of proceeds, the expected gross proceeds from the offering and the expected closing of the offering. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the Company’s forward-looking statements include, among others, the timing of enrollment, commencement and completion of the Company’s clinical trials, the timing and success of preclinical studies and clinical trials conducted by the Company, the risk that prior results, such as signals of safety, activity, or durability of effect, observed from preclinical or clinical trials, will not be replicated or will not continue in ongoing or future studies or clinical trials involving the Company’s product candidates in clinical trials focused on the same or different indications; and the Company’s ability to secure additional financing to fund future operations and development of its product candidates. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 24, 2025, as well as the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 12, 2025. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.







Investor Relations Contact







JTC Team, LLC





Jenene Thomas





908-824-0775







PALI@jtcir.com





