Palfinger 9-month Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Palfinger AG (PALF.VI) reported consolidated nine month net result of 72.4 million euros compared to 90.8 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 2.04 euros compared to 2.61 euros. The company posted an operating result, or EBIT of 130.7 million euros compared to 158.7 million euros. Revenue declined to 1.68 billion euros from 1.75 billion euros.

Palfinger still expects the decline in earnings in the first nine months to be largely compensated in the fourth quarter of 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.