Palantir Technologies Revises FY25 Outlook

May 05, 2025 — 05:16 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Monday, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) revised its outlook for the full year 2025.

The company raised its revenue guidance to between $3.890 billion to $3.902 billion and U.S. commercial revenue guidance to in excess of $1.178 billion, representing a growth rate of at least 68%.

The company also raised its adjusted income from operations guidance to between $1.711 billion to $1.723 billion.

For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects revenue of between $934 million to $938 million and adjusted income from operations of between $401 million to $405 million.

