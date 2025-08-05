Palantir Technologies Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Palantir Technologies PLTR reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share increased 77.8% year over year and surpassed the consensus mark by 14.3%. Revenues of $1 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7% and jumped 48% year over year.

Q2 Revenue Details of PLTR

The U.S. revenues of $733 million surged 68% year over year. U.S. commercial revenues grew 93% year over year to $306 million. U.S. government revenues rose 53% year over year to $426 million.

Palantir closed 157 deals of at least $1 million, 66 deals of at least $5 million and 42 deals of at least $10 million in the quarter.

The total U.S. commercial contract value came in at $843 million, up 222% year over year. The U.S. commercial remaining deal value came in at $2.79 billion, up 145% year over year. The customer count grew 43% on a year-over-year basis.

Palantir’s Margins Expand

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $470.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, which increased 69% from the prior-year period's $261.6 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 47% improved by 800 basis points year over year.

Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures of PLTR

Palantir ended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $929.6 million compared with $2.1 billion at the end of the December-end quarter of 2024. Operating cash in the quarter was $539.2 million.

PLTR’s Guidance

For the third quarter of 2025, Palantir anticipates revenues in the range of $1.08-$1.09 billion. The guided range is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $938.3 million.

For 2025, revenues are expected between $4.14 billion and $4.15 billion. The guided range is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.92 billion. Adjusted income from operations is anticipated between $1.91 and $1.92 billion. The adjusted free cash flow is projected to be between $1.8 and $2 billion.

Earnings Snapshot

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

FI’s adjusted EPS of $2.47 topped the consensus mark by 2.5% and rose 16% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $5.2 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but gained 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results. Both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.4% and jumped 23% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2.2 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin but declined 19.8% year over year. Total revenues of $2.5 billion decreased 7.2% year over year but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion.

