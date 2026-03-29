Palantir Technologies Just Banked a Blockbuster Week. 3 Important Developments Every Shareholder Should Know.

Key Points

Palantir's Maven Smart System will be designated a program of record by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is running a pilot with Palantir that could lead to full procurement of the system.

Palantir won a contract to help develop the Golden Dome missile defense system for the U.S.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is arguably the most polarizing stock on Wall Street. The artificial intelligence (AI) and data mining specialist is posting blistering growth, but the rise in its sales and profits has been eclipsed by its burgeoning valuation. This stark contradiction has investors concerned that the bottom will eventually fall out, leaving shareholders holding the bag.

However, three recent developments are helping shift Palantir's risk profile, with its future prospects suggesting the stock may be more reasonably priced than it appears.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The standard by which all others are measured

Palantir's government contracts gave the company a start, and it continues to build on that foundation. A recent decision by the Department of Defense helps illustrate the long runway for growth ahead.

In a letter that was made public last week, Deputy Secretary of Defense Steve Feinberg advised Pentagon leaders that Palantir's Maven Smart System will be classified as an official "program of record." This designation makes the platform the standard for the battlefield, simplifies adoption, and opens the door to designated funding and long-term use across all branches of the U.S. military. The decision is expected to be implemented by the end of the government fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.

The Maven Smart System is a battlefield command and control system that collates information from a variety of intelligence-gathering sources, including drones, satellites, sensors, and radar, and analyzes it to identify and prioritize potential targets, including enemy vehicles, buildings, and ammunition and weapons stores.

The system has already been used extensively in the war with Iran. Feinberg said Palantir's Maven Smart System provides warfighters "with the latest tools necessary to detect, deter, and dominate our adversaries in all domains."

This designation paves the way for additional sales of the Maven Smart system across all branches of the military.

Beyond the military

Palantir's reach goes far beyond the military, as its data mining and AI expertise can be used to root out financial crimes.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is a U.K. regulator responsible for monitoring banks, financial services, and financial markets. Just last week, Palantir was awarded a contract by the watchdog to examine its internal intelligence data, with the goal of identifying a wide range of financial misdealings, including fraud, insider trading, and money laundering.

The three-month pilot program will deploy Palantir's Foundry platform to analyze phone calls, transcripts, social media posts, emails, and other data compiled by the regulator from the 42,000 financial services firms in the U.K. to detect financial crimes that might otherwise go undetected.

If the trial is successful, it could lead to a full procurement of the system.

Is the Golden Dome Palantir's golden ticket?

One of the signature military ambitions of the Trump administration is the development of a sophisticated missile defense system to protect the U.S. from incoming ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles.

The program, dubbed the Golden Dome, would integrate satellites, radars, sensors, interceptor missiles, and directed-energy weapons to repel incoming attacks by destroying the missiles before they reach their targets. Palantir was awarded a contract as one of the key software developers of the $185 billion Golden Dome project.

Palantir's AI expertise is well-founded, and the software needed to bring this system to life will serve as the framework of the undertaking, linking the detection, identification, and response functions into a single cohesive operating system.

While the value of Palantir's contract hasn't been revealed, Rosenblatt analyst John McPeake estimates its take could be worth "many billions of dollars." For context, Palantir's total revenue in 2025 was roughly $4.5 billion, so a contract of this magnitude could be a game changer for Palantir.

The takeaway

Palantir's Q4 revenue grew 70% year over year to $1.4 billion, marking its 10th consecutive quarter of accelerating growth. Investors have been focused on the U.S. commercial segment, as revenue surged 137% year over year to $507 million, outpacing U.S. government revenue, which jumped 66% to $570 million.

The company's ability to grow its two largest business segments at this frantic pace is a testimony to the usefulness of Palantir's systems. The stock is currently selling for 225 times earnings, which seems egregious at first glance, but it's selling for a much more reasonable 77 times next year's expected earnings.

Moreover, Palantir's remaining performance obligation (RPO), or contractually obligated revenue that hasn't yet been recognized, grew 143% year over year, adding more than $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter alone. The company recently signed a $1 billion software purchase agreement with the Department of Homeland Security, which likely drove its RPO higher.

This helps to illustrate how quickly the equation can change and how a single deal can move the needle. Considering the number of deals bearing Palantir's name over the past few weeks alone suggests its future is bright, and its valuation may not be as high as it seems.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,861!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,026,987!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 29, 2026.

Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.