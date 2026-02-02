Palantir Technologies Inc. Reveals Advance In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $608.676 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $79.009 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Palantir Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $647.973 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 69.9% to $1.406 billion from $827.519 million last year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $608.676 Mln. vs. $79.009 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $1.406 Bln vs. $827.519 Mln last year.

