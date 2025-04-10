Palantir Is Sinking Today -- Is It Time to Buy the Stock?

Following huge gains in yesterday's trading, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock is losing ground Thursday. The company's share price was down 3.9% as of 10:15 a.m. ET. At the same point in the day, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) had fallen 3.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had slipped 3.7%.

Palantir stock surged yesterday after President Trump announced a 90-day pause on "reciprocal tariffs" and a near-universal 10% tariff on all imported goods. The lone exception to the reciprocal tariff pause was China, which Trump said would see its tariffs rise to 125%. But the administration clarified today that the new effective tariff rate on Chinese products was actually 145%, because the 125% tax cited yesterday was in addition to a previously existing 20% tariff. Investors responded by selling out of stocks again today, but Palantir is still up roughly 18% in 2025.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Is today's pullback an opportunity to buy Palantir stock?

With Palantir stock priced at roughly 159 times this year's expected earnings and 55 times expected revenue, the company has an extremely growth-dependent share price that stands out even among tech sector peers with heavily forward-looking valuation profiles. Unless you have very high levels of risk tolerance, the stock is probably not a good portfolio fit, even after recent volatility.

On the other hand, Palantir's leadership position in artificial intelligence (AI) software and strong net income and free cash flow margins suggest the stock deserves to command a substantial valuation premium. The company's heavy U.S. sales contribution, fast-growing domestic business, and contracts with defense and governmental agencies and Western allies also mean that the business could be very well positioned to navigate macroeconomic and geopolitical shifts compared to most megacap tech companies.

So while valuation volatility could continue, I think investors who buy Palantir stock on pullbacks as part of a dollar-cost-averaging strategy will see strong returns over the long term.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,884!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $700,739!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 820% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 158% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.