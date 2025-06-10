Palantir Partners With Fedrigoni To Drive Global AI-Powered Digital Transformation

(RTTNews) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has entered a multi-year strategic partnership with Fedrigoni, a global leader in specialty papers, self-adhesive labels, and RFID solutions, to accelerate the latter's digital transformation.

Initially targeting stock optimization and demand forecasting, the collaboration has now expanded to support broader digital innovation efforts across Fedrigoni's global operations.

By leveraging Palantir's AI-driven platforms, Fedrigoni aims to enhance its operational agility, better respond to market shifts, and deliver improved customer outcomes. Avatar Investments, Palantir's preferred partner in Italy, is advising Fedrigoni on the implementation.

Fedrigoni CEO Marco Nespolo highlighted the alliance as a strategic move to strengthen the company's agility and competitiveness in a dynamic market. CIO Gionata Berna said the integration of Palantir's AI will help create a data-driven organization capable of rapid adaptation and strategic growth.

François Bohuon of Palantir emphasized the value of applying AI to traditional industries, noting this partnership showcases AI's transformative impact. Guillaume Soule, EMEA Manufacturing AI Lead, praised Fedrigoni's innovation-focused mindset and reiterated Palantir's role in helping them boost operational performance and long-term success.

The partnership reflects the increasing role of AI in modernizing manufacturing and underlines a joint commitment to collaborative innovation and sustainable value creation.

Tuesday, PLTR closed at $132.81, up 0.57%, before dipping 0.33% to $132.37 in after-hours trading on the NasdaqGS.

