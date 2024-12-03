News & Insights

Palantir granted FedRAMP High Baseline Authorization

December 03, 2024 — 07:06 am EST

Palantir (PLTR) has been granted FedRAMP High Authorization for Palantir Federal Cloud Service – PFCS – and Palantir Federal Cloud Service – Supporting Services. These authorizations cover the entirety of Palantir’s product offerings and programs and therefore enable Palantir to provide any of its product offerings to the U.S. Government at the FedRAMP High baseline. FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. This High authorization builds on Palantir’s previous FedRAMP Moderate and DoD IL5 and IL6 authorizations, and enables the U.S. government to process the most sensitive unclassified workloads in Palantir’s cloud offering. Palantir Federal Cloud Service is a cloud-hosted offering developed for the purpose of delivering Palantir software to federal government customers as a cloud service.

