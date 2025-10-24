Palantir Expands AI Alliance With Lumen for Enterprise Innovation

Palantir Technologies PLTR has deepened its collaboration with Lumen Technologies LUMN through a multi-year, multi-million-dollar strategic partnership focused on helping enterprises deploy artificial intelligence faster and more securely.

The deal integrates Palantir’s Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform with Lumen’s Connectivity Fabric, designed to streamline data movement across multi-cloud environments. Together, the companies aim to simplify enterprise AI adoption while improving scalability, performance, and security.

For Palantir, the partnership reinforces its growing presence in commercial markets, extending its AI capabilities to global businesses. Lumen, meanwhile, strengthens its position as a next-generation digital networking provider. Although financial details remain undisclosed, both firms are positioning themselves to power enterprise-level AI transformation across industries.

Nvidia NVDA remains a cornerstone of the AI ecosystem, with its GPUs powering machine learning and data center growth. As enterprises accelerate AI deployment, NVDA’s technology is in constant demand. Nvidia continues to expand its product lineup and partnerships to stay ahead of competitors. For investors, Nvidia represents a long-term growth opportunity in the AI hardware and infrastructure market.

Microsoft MSFT continues to lead in AI integration through Azure and its productivity tools. With the rapid adoption of Copilot and strong cloud momentum, Microsoft is cementing its role as an enterprise AI leader. Microsoft’s investments in AI partnerships and infrastructure signal confidence in sustained demand. For investors seeking diversified AI exposure, MSFT remains a reliable long-term play.

PLTR’s Price Performance, Estimates

The stock has surged a whopping 139% year to date, significantly outperforming the industry’s 19% rally.

From a valuation standpoint, PLTR trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 80X, well above the industry’s 5.6X. It carries a Value Score of F.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLTR’s 2025 earnings remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

PLTR stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

