Palantir Bulls Face a Reality Check Before Earnings

At the close of trading on Jan. 29, shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) were down 10.4% over the last five trading days. That extends the stock’s year-to-date loss to 14.5%. Trading at around $152, PLTR is down roughly 26% from its all-time high in October. Why are investors recalibrating expectations heading into the company’s earnings report on Feb. 2?

Analysts cite a mix of factors driving the pullback. Let’s start with the source of the most recent pullback. That is, renewed headlines about Palantir’s government partnerships, which include its long‑running work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

While some commentators suggest reputational concerns could be weighing on sentiment, this doesn’t explain a nearly 10% drop in a week. After all, if Congress shuts down again, it won’t eliminate Palantir’s ICE funding.

However, it could stall federal contract activity, even temporarily. That risk, combined with high expectations, could support some volatility around earnings day.

That said, the reality behind Palantir’s stock weakness is more likely tied to macro uncertainty and valuation pressures. Institutional investors are reassessing their exposure to technology stocks linked to artificial intelligence (AI), many of which, like Palantir, have bloated valuations. Here are some things to watch for in Palantir’s upcoming earnings.

Commercial Growth Remains Palantir’s Bright Spot

Despite the headlines, one of Palantir’s strongest growth drivers remains its commercial segment. The company has steadily expanded beyond its government roots into enterprise and industrial AI platforms, where adoption continues to accelerate.

The latest example of this growth came on Jan. 28 when Palantir announced a deepened partnership with Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) to integrate Palantir’s AI models into Innodata’s data engineering tools. The move underscores Palantir’s progress in embedding its AIP (Artificial Intelligence Platform) into business operations across industries. It also strengthens commercial momentum, which has seen Palantir’s non‑government revenue grow faster than federal sales in recent quarters.

As enterprises rush to operationalize generative AI, Palantir has positioned AIP as a core infrastructure layer, offering data governance, modeling, and deployment at scale. That opportunity is much larger than its government niche, but it also subjects Palantir to new kinds of competition—particularly from hyperscalers like Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Investors will want to see if Palantir can sustain double‑digit commercial growth to offset slower public‑sector expansion.

Investors Are Getting a Reason to Take Profits

After a rally that saw PLTR stock climb more than 200% in 2025, investor enthusiasm appears to be normalizing. This has been the case with many early‑stage AI winners, particularly those tied to government and defense. Many of these stocks are encountering valuation fatigue as investors rotate toward more reasonably priced opportunities.

Even with this pullback, Palantir still trades at a rich multiple relative to its peers, reflecting significant optimism about revenue acceleration and margin expansion. That optimism now faces a test.

The combination of lofty expectations, political noise, and macro risk has given traders an excuse to lock in gains. And if Palantir reports only steady, rather than spectacular, revenue and earnings growth, especially on the commercial side, investors may view it as “not good enough.”

Yet for long‑term shareholders, the pullback could represent a healthy consolidation phase rather than the start of a breakdown. Palantir continues to benefit from durable government contracts and a growing commercial pipeline. Those fundamentals will remain intact even with the current pullback.

PLTR Technicals Suggest Near‑Term Caution

The PLTR stock chart shows clear signs of fatigue after a strong multi‑month uptrend. The stock peaked near $210 in November before slipping into a series of lower highs and lower lows. That's a classic sign of momentum cooling.

The recent drop below $160 breaks short‑term support that had held since August. The next potential support zone sits around the $135–$140 range, which corresponds with the mid‑2025 consolidation area. A further decline toward that region would not necessarily signal a trend reversal but would reflect a resetting of expectations.

Volume has spiked alongside the decline, suggesting active profit‑taking rather than panic selling. A decisive rebound above $165 would indicate renewed buying interest. If earnings disappoint or if a government shutdown materializes, the stock could test lower technical supports before stabilizing.

For now, investors may want to stay patient and watch how the stock reacts to earnings rather than attempt to pre‑empt the move. Palantir remains one of the most strategically positioned AI software companies, but even strong stories need occasional pauses for valuation to catch up with ambition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.