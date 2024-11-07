Palantir, Anthropic announce partnership with Amazon Web Services

Anthropic and Palantir Technologies (PLTR) announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AMZN) to provide U.S. intelligence and defense agencies access to the Claude 3 and 3.5 family of models on AWS. This partnership allows for an integrated suite of technology to operationalize the use of Claude within Palantir’s AI Platform while leveraging the security, agility, flexibility, and sustainability benefits provided by AWS. The partnership facilitates the responsible application of AI, enabling the use of Claude within Palantir’s products to support government operations such as processing vast amounts of complex data rapidly, elevating data driven insights, identifying patterns and trends more effectively, streamlining document review and preparation, and helping U.S. officials to make more informed decisions in time-sensitive situations while preserving their decision-making authorities. Claude became accessible within Palantir AIP on AWS earlier this month. With Palantir’s AIP, customers can now operationalize Claude using an integrated suite of technology, facilitated by Amazon SageMaker, an accredited fully managed service, and hosted on Palantir’s Impact Level 6 accredited environment, supported by AWS. Palantir and AWS are among a limited number of companies to receive the Defense Information Systems Agency IL6 accreditation requiring some of the strictest security protocols.

