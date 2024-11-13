News & Insights

Palantir And Rio Tinto Renew Enterprise Contract - Quick Facts

November 13, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has renewed multi-year enterprise agreement with the Rio Tinto Group. The agreement extends the enterprise agreement for an additional 4 years and secures Rio Tinto's ongoing access to the Palantir Artificial intelligence Platform.

"We have high expectations for Rio Tinto's utilisation of Palantir's AI Platform based on what they have already achieved with Foundry and their ambition for secure use of AI. The Ontology created by Rio Tinto's team in Foundry over the past three years enables fast deployment of AI solutions to some of Rio Tinto's most pressing challenges and ensures best and safe operator practice in areas like risk identification, asset management, and supply chain order and fulfilment processes," said Ted Mabrey, Palantir's Head of Commercial.

