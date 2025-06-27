Palantir And The Nuclear Company Partner To Launch AI Platform For Nuclear Construction

(RTTNews) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has announced a strategic product partnership with The Nuclear Company to co-develop NOS, the first AI-powered, real-time software system designed specifically for nuclear construction.

Built on Palantir's Foundry platform, NOS aims to modernize and streamline the building of gigawatt-scale nuclear reactors across the U.S., addressing chronic industry issues such as delays and budget overruns.

NOS will transform nuclear construction into a data-driven process by delivering real-time, context-aware guidance to construction teams, optimizing schedules based on factors like material availability and weather. The platform will also track and verify parts to reduce errors, use sensor-fed digital twin models for predictive analytics, and leverage AI to automate complex regulatory documentation processes.

Mike Gallagher, Head of Defense at Palantir, emphasized the significance of the partnership as part of Palantir's broader Warp Speed initiative, calling it a foundational step toward building a secure and intelligent energy infrastructure. He noted that integrating Palantir's software with The Nuclear Company's mission could redefine energy resilience and sovereignty in the U.S. and beyond.

The collaboration responds to increasing global competition in nuclear energy, particularly from China, which currently builds 10 GW of nuclear power annually, compared to just 2 GW in the U.S. over the past 30 years. In response, former President Donald J. Trump recently issued executive orders targeting 400 GW of nuclear capacity by 2050, with at least 10 reactors under construction by 2030.

The Nuclear Company's Founder and CEO, Jonathan Webb, stated that the NOS system is designed to end the cycle of delays and reinvigorate American nuclear leadership. He emphasized the urgency of the mission, calling nuclear not just an energy issue but a critical national security matter. The project will be supported by an embedded Palantir engineering team working closely with The Nuclear Company's staff to unify siloed data across engineering, workforce, safety, and supply chain systems.

PLTR currently trades at $144.45 or 1.08% higher on the NasdaqGS.

