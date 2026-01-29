Palantir and 4 Other Must-See Earnings Charts for Next Week

This earnings season is in full swing with the Magnificent 7 companies now reporting earnings. But next week, there’s more than just those 7 stocks to worry about. Hundreds of S&P 500 stocks will be reporting, including many companies popular with investors.

Two of these five companies have beat every quarter for the last 5 years. That’s an impressive feat for any company. Few are able to do it, especially with the tariff uncertainty impacting many companies last year.

Beating every quarter takes great communication between management and the covering analysts. It also takes a little bit of luck.

Will these companies be able to beat again?

And if they do, will the stock see a breakout?

5 Must-See Earnings Charts for Next Week

1. Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR has beat 12 quarters in a row. That’s a great earnings surprise track record. However, Palantir remains an expensive stock in 2026. It has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 151. A P/E ratio over 20 is considered expensive. But earnings are expected to jump 40.5% in 2026. Will Palantir beat again?

2. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD is an earnings all-star. It has not missed on earnings in 5 years. That’s an impressive track record. AMD sports a forward P/E of 39.8 but earnings are expected to jump 59.7% in 2026. Is it time to buy Advanced Micro Devices?

3. Eaton Corp. ETN is also an earnings all-star. Eaton has not missed on earnings in the last 5 years. Eaton is an industrial company which is now a player in the AI Revolution. It has a forward P/E of 25.6. Eaton’s earnings are expected to rise 12.2% in 2026. Is that good enough to push the stock higher?

4. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG has beat 11 quarters in a row. That’s an impressive earnings surprise streak in a difficult industry. Chipotle has been a leader in the restaurant industry for the last few years, but the shares sank in 2025. Chipotle is still trading with a forward P/E of 32 so it’s not cheap. Should Chipotle be on your short list?

5. Eli Lilly and Company LLY has the worst earnings surprise track record of these five companies. It has beat on earnings just 2 quarters in a row. But shares of Eli Lilly are near their all-time high on bullishness about the weight loss pill that is expected to roll out this year. Will Eli Lilly shares break out again after it reports earnings?

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.