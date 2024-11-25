Paladin Limited Faces Imminent Trading Suspension

Paladin Limited (HK:0495) has released an update.

Paladin Limited faces a significant challenge as trading of its shares is set to be suspended on November 26, 2024, due to its failure to maintain necessary operational levels as per Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules. The company has chosen not to contest this decision, raising concerns among shareholders and potential investors. Future developments remain uncertain, emphasizing the need for caution in dealing with the company’s securities.

