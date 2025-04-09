Bitcoin Magazine



Pakistan to Use Surplus Electricity for Bitcoin Mining and AI Data Centers: Report

Pakistan will channel part of its surplus electricity into powering Bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, a significant shift in energy and tech policy aimed at turning excess capacity into economic opportunity, according to a report from Reuters. The announcement was made Wednesday by Bilal Bin Saqib, head of Pakistan’s Crypto Council and adviser to the finance minister, who also noted that talks have been held with several mining firms.

JUST IN: Pakistan plans to allocate part of its surplus electricity to #Bitcoin mining, Reuters reports. pic.twitter.com/j1WTriVvw8 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) April 9, 2025

Pakistan’s energy sector has long struggled with structural challenges, including high electricity tariffs and chronic overcapacity. Utilizing the surplus for digital infrastructure is seen as a way to both modernize the economy and improve returns on energy investments.

The announcement comes just two days after the government appointed Changpeng Zhao (CZ), founder of Binance, as Pakistan’s new strategic advisor on crypto.

JUST IN: PAKISTAN APPOINTS BINANCE FORMER CEO CZ AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR ON CRYPTO pic.twitter.com/oWBoBDWjLg — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) April 7, 2025

The initiative is being led by Saqib, who in a March 25 interview with Bloomberg invited global firms to explore the country’s potential for Bitcoin mining. “We welcome companies to visit Pakistan to evaluate for Bitcoin mining,” Saqib said. When asked why now is the right time to embrace Bitcoin, he replied, “Well, why not? Because if [not] now, then never.”

Saqib also praised recent developments in U.S. crypto policy under President Donald Trump, whom he described as the “biggest, bullish catalyst for crypto in history.” He added, “I think Trump is essentially flipping the script. Trump signed the executive order instructing regulatory bodies to accommodate digital assets, forming the White House crypto advisory team, creating a US strategic Bitcoin reserve.”

“We have to understand what that means,” Saqib continued. “That means that the largest economy in the world is creating the valuable national asset similar to how it stockpiles gold or oil for economic security and strength. I think the US sets the tone for the world. Trump is making crypto a national priority and every country including Pakistan will have to follow suit or will be at the risk of being left behind.”

