PainReform's Corporate Name Changes To PRF Technologies To Reflect Expansion; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - PRF Technologies Ltd. (PRFX), formerly known as PainReform Ltd, today announced that its corporate name has changed to PRF Technologies Ltd. following shareholder approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

The name change is intended to reflect the Company's evolution into a diversified platform spanning speciality pharmaceuticals, drug-delivery technologies, and AI-driven renewable-energy analytics, marking a shift beyond its original single-product focus.

Following the announcement, PRFX is surging 19.88% to $0.96.

PRF Technologies focuses on pharmaceutical therapies that emphasise reformulation and sustained-release drug-delivery technologies and AI-driven energy analytics.

PRF-110, the Company's lead product, is based on the local anaesthetic ropivacaine and targets the postoperative pain relief market.

Though the firm continues to advance PRF-110, it has also established growth platforms through LayerBio and DeepSolar.

-LayerBio

Under LayerBio's majority ownership, PRF Technologies has entered the ophthalmology market with OcuRing-K, a patented, sustained-release, dropless ocular therapy designed to address pain and inflammation following cataract surgery.

OcuRing-K is designed to deliver controlled, localized therapy from a single intraoperative application, eliminating the need for weeks of post-surgical eye drops.

Cataract surgery is one of the most commonly performed surgical procedures worldwide and a multi-billion-dollarglobal market

-DeepSolar

Under PRF Technologies' DeepSolar platform, the Company develops AI solutions that enable solar asset owners and operators to monitor, forecast, and optimise energy performance throughout the full lifecycle of the assets.

Currently, DeepSolar has entered into early commercial deployment, with pilot projects advancing into customer engagements as ageing solar assets and increasing global transaction activity drive market demand.

Over the year, PRFX traded in a range of $0.61 and $6.65.

