PainChek Ltd Expands Innovative Pain Assessment Technology

PainChek Ltd, listed on the ASX as PCK, offers an innovative smartphone-based app for pain assessment, gaining regulatory clearance in multiple countries. Their technology is widely used in over 1,600 aged care facilities, ensuring improved pain management and compliance through its AI-driven assessment tool. The company is actively expanding into home care, leveraging partnerships to enhance pain management for older adults living at home.

