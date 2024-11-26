PainChek Ltd Expands Innovative Pain Assessment Technology

PainChek Ltd (AU:PCK) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
PainChek Ltd, listed on the ASX as PCK, offers an innovative smartphone-based app for pain assessment, gaining regulatory clearance in multiple countries. Their technology is widely used in over 1,600 aged care facilities, ensuring improved pain management and compliance through its AI-driven assessment tool. The company is actively expanding into home care, leveraging partnerships to enhance pain management for older adults living at home.
For further insights into AU:PCK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- How Will Apple Be Affected by Google/DOJ Battle? Barclays Chimes In
- ‘Load Up Despite California’s EV Noise,’ Says Daniel Ives About Tesla Stock
- M&A News: Paramount (PARA) Turned Down Apollo Global Management Seven Times
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.