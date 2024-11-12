PainChek Expands Market with BESTMED Partnership

PainChek Ltd (AU:PCK) has released an update.

PainChek Ltd. has announced a new partnership with Best Health Solutions (BESTMED) to expand its digital pain assessment technology in the Australian aged and home care sectors. This collaboration allows PainChek to leverage BESTMED’s extensive network, enhancing pain management practices and improving care outcomes. With AI-driven technology, PainChek aims to revolutionize pain assessment and broaden its market presence.

