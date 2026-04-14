PAHC or PODD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Medical - Products stocks are likely familiar with Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) and Insulet (PODD). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Phibro Animal Health and Insulet are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that PAHC has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

PAHC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 19.66, while PODD has a forward P/E of 32.11. We also note that PAHC has a PEG ratio of 0.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PODD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18.

Another notable valuation metric for PAHC is its P/B ratio of 7.27. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, PODD has a P/B of 9.18.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PAHC's Value grade of B and PODD's Value grade of C.

PAHC has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than PODD, so it seems like value investors will conclude that PAHC is the superior option right now.

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Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insulet Corporation (PODD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.