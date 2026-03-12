PagerDuty Swings To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.02 million or $0.12 per share, compared to a net loss of $10.60 million or $0.12 per share last year.

Adjusted income per share for the quarter was $0.29, compared to $0.22 last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $124.79 million, compared to $121.45 million last year.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, PagerDuty currently expects total revenue of $118.0 million - $120.0 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.23 - $0.25.

For the full year 2027, PagerDuty currently expects total revenue of $488.5 million - $496.5 million and adjusted earnings per share of $1.23 - $1.28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.