Digital operations management and incident response specialist PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) reported fiscal 2025 fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, March 13, that exceeded analysts' consensus expectations. Adjusted EPS of $0.22 easily best predictions of $0.16 while Q4 revenue reached $121.4 million against an estimated $119 million.

This quarter (which ended Jan. 31, 2025) showed significant growth compared to the previous year, highlighting strong fiscal strides for the company.

Metric Q4 FY2025 Analysts' Estimate Q4 FY2024 Change (YOY) Adjusted EPS $0.22 $0.16 $0.17 29.4% Revenue $121.4 million $119.7 million $111.1 million 9.3% Adj. operating income $22.3 million N/A $11 million 103% Free cash flow $28.6 million N/A $19.6 million 46%

Company Overview

PagerDuty is a trailblazer in digital operations management, offering a platform that harmonizes machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and automation to aid businesses in efficient incident response. Its unique selling proposition lies in its comprehensive and real-time digital operations solutions integrated with an extensive array of modern technologies. In recent quarters, the company has directed its focus towards expanding its platform's capabilities, introducing innovative AI-driven features, and enlarging its client base, particularly in overseas markets and the U.S. Public Sector. The company’s success thrives on its ability to maintain a competitive edge in technology and its strategic land-and-expand approach to customer growth.

The firm recently indicated notable progress, with an uptick in customers whose annual recurring revenue (ARR) exceeds $100,000, a testament to its effective expansion strategy. Key metrics such as their dollar-based net retention rate, which was slightly down at 106%, remain strong, showcasing its ability to retain and expand existing customer relations amidst a competitive field dominated by companies like Atlassian, Splunk, and ServiceNow.

Quarterly Highlights

PagerDuty's 9.3% increase in revenue is credited to its continuous platform innovation and strategic expansions in key sectors. Its AI offerings, such as the Agentic Site Reliability Engineer and Scheduling Optimization Agents, played a pivotal role here, underscoring its commitment to cutting-edge product differentiation.

Adjusted operating income doubled from the prior year to $22.3 million, illustrating operational efficiency and effective cost management. The company is still posting a GAAP operating loss -- $11.7 million this quarter -- but it is showing progress in narrowing these losses. It posted a $33.4 million loss reported in the same quarter last year.

On a broader scale, while management acknowledged persisting challenges from heavy competition, the launch of a $150 million share repurchase program signaled its steady financial health and confidence moving forward. This action, along with maintaining a substantial $570.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, highlights the company's robust fiscal standing.

Additionally, the company bolstered its market position by acquiring FedRAMP authorization, which will facilitate entry into the lucrative U.S. public sector. This aligns well with its strategy to begin operating in new and previously underserved markets, amplifying the $38 billion total addressable market it aims to capitalize on.

Looking Ahead

For the upcoming fiscal year, PagerDuty is projecting fiscal 2026 Q1 revenue of $118 million to $120 million, reflecting an increase of 6% to 8% compared to the previous year. For the entire fiscal year 2026, the revenue guidance calls for between $500 million and $507 million, a forecast that suggests steady growth momentum.

Management's outlook on profitability in fiscal 2026 remains positive with projected adjusted net income per share between $0.90 and $0.95. Investors will closely observe how PagerDuty advances on its current trajectory, focusing on enhancing ARR growth rates and expanding its presence in the international and public sectors, which are pivotal for future strategic plans.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 803% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 160% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 14, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Atlassian and ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.