Pagaya's Embedded Credit Flywheel: What to Watch in 2026

Embedded credit is moving from a niche checkout add-on to a core distribution channel for consumer finance. That shift is expanding the addressable market for lenders that want to meet borrowers where demand originates, especially in point-of-sale (POS) and adjacent flows.



Pagaya Technologies PGY sits in the middle of that evolution. The company applies proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to credit decisioning and capital allocation, aiming to help partners drive approvals and pricing that improve risk-adjusted outcomes.



Currently, PGY sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PGY’s Big Theme: Embedded Credit Goes Mainstream

Embedded credit and POS financing are the secular demand drivers powering PGY’s runway. The company’s pitch is not just distribution, but infrastructure. The platform evaluates large volumes of real-time and historical data to support approval and pricing decisions across multiple consumer credit asset classes.



That matters because embedded channels can scale quickly when lenders find a repeatable way to expand approvals without sacrificing credit performance. Pagaya’s model is built to sell most credit exposure to institutional investors, keeping the balance sheet asset-light while monetizing through fee-based solutions tied to marketing, underwriting, and decisioning.

Pagaya’s Mix Shift: Auto and POS Drive Volumes

The current volume mix shows where the momentum is building. Network volume was $2.6 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 9% year over year. This was attributed primarily to the auto and POS verticals. That breadth also reinforces that PGY is no longer solely a personal-loan story.



A continued shift toward auto and POS can keep volume growth durable, particularly if deeper penetration at existing partners remains led by auto, while newer initiatives add incremental demand. The tradeoff is that the mix can dilute near-term margins, especially as POS grows faster and new partner contributions ramp.

Sales Estimates





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PGY’s Risk-First Underwriting: Growth With Guardrails

PGY’s current operating posture is shaped by a conservative macro stance. Management’s 2026 framework assumes persistent uncertainty and weaker consumer performance, and it has chosen to protect credit quality even if that caps near-term volume.



That risk-first positioning shows up in production and conversion. The company deliberately reduced its loan production run-rate in late 2025 by roughly $100–$150 million per month, carrying that lower cadence into early 2026. Application-to-volume conversion stayed below 1% in the first quarter, reflecting a deliberate shift toward higher-quality borrowers.



PGY is prioritizing credit outcomes and durability over chasing the last unit of volume. That can make near-term results more dependent on execution and on the pace of partner ramp rather than purely on channel expansion.

Pagaya’s Margin Pressure Point: ABS Pricing and Take Rates

The key swing factor into 2026 is funding economics, particularly in asset-backed securities (ABS) markets. Pagaya has improved funding flexibility by broadening its investor base, and it raised $2.1 billion of asset-backed securities funding across four transactions in the first quarter, including its first auto resecuritization. Still, tighter pricing is the pressure point.



In the first quarter, revenue from fees less production costs (FRLPC) was $121 million, up 5% year over year, but FRLPC as a percent of network volume fell 19 basis points to 4.6%. The contraction of FRLPC as a percent of network volume was mainly due to tighter ABS pricing, higher cost of capital, and mix effects. It is worth noting that tighter pricing flows through lower capital markets execution fees, which can compress take rates if market conditions stay tight.



That is the monitoring item through 2026: whether ABS execution economics stabilize enough to support revenue per unit of volume while PGY continues to scale.

PGY’s Partner Flywheel: New Logos and Multiproduct

Pagaya is leaning on partner growth as the next leg of scaling. Management planned to onboard seven to eight new partners by the end of the second quarter of 2026, and it had already onboarded four partners by May 7, 2026, across its core consumer credit asset classes.



Just as important is monetization per application. Pagaya is pushing multiproduct adoption and product-led tools such as Direct Marketing Engine and Affiliate Optimizer to serve partners across the lending lifecycle. It has also added Experian Activate for personal loans and is scaling marketing and affiliate initiatives, including 12 campaigns completed across five partners. Multi-year deals with two large partners in auto and personal lending add predictability as these tools deepen penetration.

The Wild Card for Pagaya: Single-Family Rental Options

The main strategic uncertainty is Pagaya’s single-family rental business. Management is evaluating strategic alternatives for that unit, which introduces questions around capital allocation and adds disclosure complexity.



What to watch next is straightforward: signals on the direction and timing of those strategic alternatives, and whether simplifying the business mix improves transparency while keeping focus on the core consumer credit asset classes.



In the meantime, investors should weigh that uncertainty alongside PGY’s improving profitability trend and its funding-and-take-rate sensitivity as the embedded-credit opportunity expands.

Pagaya’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

For context, Pagaya’s peers in the broader fintech and consumer credit ecosystem include Affirm Holdings AFRM and LendingClub Corporation LC.



Over the past three months, shares of PGY have jumped 38.6%, outperforming the industry’s rally of 7.8%. In the same time frame, Affirm Holdings and LendingClub have gained 52.4% and 23.7%, respectively.

3-Month Price Performance





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, Pagaya sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Affirm Holdings and LendingClub carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), respectively. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

LendingClub Corporation (LC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.