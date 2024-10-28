PAG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $154.89, changing hands as high as $155.66 per share. Penske Automotive Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAG's low point in its 52 week range is $140.70 per share, with $179.7199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $155.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.