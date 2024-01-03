PAG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $154.14, changing hands as low as $153.54 per share. Penske Automotive Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PAG's low point in its 52 week range is $112.3142 per share, with $180.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $153.62.
Also see: ABVT Videos
CVG shares outstanding history
DL YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.