PAG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $156.81, changing hands as high as $157.72 per share. Penske Automotive Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAG's low point in its 52 week range is $133.72 per share, with $180.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $155.99.

