(RTTNews) - PacWest Bancorp (PACW) shares are declining more than 53 percent on Monday morning in line with the general trend of the market. SVB Financial Group's collapse and the resultant imbroglio in the banking sector in the U.S. dragged down many banking stocks.

Currently, shares are at $5.26, down 57.45 percent from $12.35 on a volume of 20,955,387.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.