PACS or MEDP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Medical Services stocks have likely encountered both PACS Group, Inc. (PACS) and Medpace (MEDP). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

PACS Group, Inc. and Medpace are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that PACS has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

PACS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.04, while MEDP has a forward P/E of 26.55. We also note that PACS has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. MEDP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.17.

Another notable valuation metric for PACS is its P/B ratio of 5.5. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, MEDP has a P/B of 27.77.

Based on these metrics and many more, PACS holds a Value grade of B, while MEDP has a Value grade of D.

PACS has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than MEDP, so it seems like value investors will conclude that PACS is the superior option right now.

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PACS Group, Inc. (PACS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.