PACS Group (PACS) Price Target Increased by 10.14% to 40.63

The average one-year price target for PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) has been revised to $40.63 / share. This is an increase of 10.14% from the prior estimate of $36.89 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $50.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.56% from the latest reported closing price of $42.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in PACS Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PACS is 0.06%, an increase of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.34% to 56,966K shares. The put/call ratio of PACS is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 9,607K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,682K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACS by 3.72% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,425K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 3,415K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 2,199K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares , representing an increase of 18.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACS by 29.48% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,859K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,053K shares , representing an increase of 43.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACS by 82.34% over the last quarter.

