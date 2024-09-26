Packaging Corporation Stock: Is PKG Outperforming the Consumer Cyclical Sector?

Packaging Corporation of America ( PKG ), headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging products. With a market cap of $19.25 billion , Packaging Corporation plays a vital role in the packaging industry, offering a wide range of high-quality products, including shipping containers, packaging supplies, and custom design solutions for businesses across various sectors.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks and Packaging Corporation of America fits right into that category. The company operates with approximately 15,000 employees and has multiple manufacturing facilities across the U.S., producing high-quality packaging solutions to meet the needs of various industries.

Shares of PKG are trading 1.5% below their 52-week high of $217.69 , which they hit on Sep. 16. The stock has gained 14.4% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLY ) 10.5% return over the same time frame.

In the longer term, PKG is up 31.6% on a YTD basis, and the shares have gained 42.1% over the past 52 weeks. In comparison, the XLY has gained 12.7% in 2024 and 26.8% over the past year.

To confirm its bullish trend, PKG has been trading above its 200-day moving average since the previous year and 50-day moving average since early July.

Shares of PKG gained marginally following its Q2 earnings release on Jul. 23. The company reported second-quarter net income of $199 million, or $2.21 per share, on sales of $2.1 billion, up from $2.0 billion in 2023.

Highlighting contrast in performance, PKG has underperformed its rival, International Paper Company ( IP ), which gained 33% on a YTD basis.

Given PKG’s outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from seven analysts in coverage. The mean price target of $207.17 indicates that the stock trades at a premium.

