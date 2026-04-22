Packaging Corporation Of America Q1 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $170.9 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $203.8 million, or $2.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Packaging Corporation of America reported adjusted earnings of $215.2 million or $2.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $2.36 billion from $2.14 billion last year.

Packaging Corporation of America earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $170.9 Mln. vs. $203.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.91 vs. $2.26 last year. -Revenue: $2.36 Bln vs. $2.14 Bln last year.

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