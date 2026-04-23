Packaging Corp. Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Pricing and Mix

Packaging Corporation of America PKG posted adjusted earnings of $2.40 per share in the first quarter of 2026, up 3.9% from $2.31 a year ago. The result beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 by 10.6%.



Net sales rose 10.6% year over year to $2.37 billion but missed the consensus mark of $2.41 billion by 1.9%. Favorable pricing and mix, along with lower fiber costs, supported adjusted results, though special items weighed on reported profitability. Lower-than-expected earnings from the recently acquired Greif Inc.GEF business also impacted sales. The Grief operations generated a loss of 6 cents per share during the quarter.

Packaging Corporation of America Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Packaging Corporation of America price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Packaging Corporation of America Quote

PKG’s Segmental Performance

PKG’s Packaging segment remained the primary growth engine. Segment sales increased 11.1% year over year to $2.19 billion in the quarter, reflecting stronger top-line momentum relative to the consolidated growth rate. Our model predicted the segment’s sales to be $2.21 billion for the quarter. Adjusted operating profit for the segment was $316.5 million compared with $284 million in the prior-year quarter.



The Paper segment delivered more modest expansion, with sales of $159.9 million compared with $154.2 million a year ago. We expected sales of $151 million for the Paper segment. Adjusted operating profit for the segment was $33 million compared with $36 million in the prior year quarter.

Packaging Corp. Margin Pressures Hit Reported Profit

Despite the double-digit sales increase, profitability metrics showed mixed movement on a reported basis. Gross profit was $453 million compared with $455 million in the prior-year quarter, while cost of sales climbed to $1.91 billion year-over-year from $1.69 billion. The gross margin came in at 19.1% in the first quarter of 2026 compared with 21.2% in the prior year quarter.



Below the gross line, selling, general and administrative expenses rose to $180.3 million from $161.4 million, while other expenses, net, increased to $21.3 million from $13.0 million.

PKG’s Special Items Lift Adjusted Comparisons

A key swing factor between reported and adjusted performance was special items recorded during the quarter. Special items totaled $44.3 million after tax.



The largest item was $53.3 million of charges tied to the announced discontinuation of the No. 2 machine and kraft pulping facilities at the Wallula, WA, containerboard mill. PKG recorded $3.4 million of acquisition and integration-related costs and $2.9 million of facilities closure and other costs, which together added to the gap between reported and adjusted earnings.

Packaging Corp Cash Position Declines as Spending Rises

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities ended the quarter at $615.5 million, down from $914.4 million at the end of the prior-year quarter.



Capital spending rose to $164.7 million from $148.1 million in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, diluted weighted average shares outstanding were 89.1 million versus 89.6 million a year earlier, providing a small offset to per-share comparisons.

PKG’s Outlook

PKG expects strong demand in the Packaging segment in the second quarter, with higher corrugated volumes supported by an extra shipping day and seasonal improvement. Prices for containerboard and corrugated products should rise due to earlier announced increases and a better product mix. Production at packaging mills will be slightly higher, though maintenance-related costs will increase. In the Paper segment, the company expects volumes to stay flat, but prices to increase.



The company expects second-quarter adjusted earnings to be around $2.33 per share.

Packaging Corp. Stock’s Price Performance

Packaging Corp’s shares have gained 11.5% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 11.1%. In comparison, the broader Zacks Industrial Products sector has increased 38% and the S&P 500 grew 35.9%.

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PKG’s Zacks Rank

Packaging Corp. currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Packaging Stocks Awaiting Results

AptarGroup, Inc. ATR is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATR’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.15 per share, indicating a year-over-year dip of 4.2%.



The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s top line is pegged at $963 million, indicating an 8.5% increase from the prior year’s actual. ATR has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.1%.



Silgan Holdings SLGN is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLGN’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 74 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year dip of 9.8%.



The consensus estimate for Silgan’s top line is pegged at $1.49 billion, indicating an increase of 1.8% from the prior year’s actual. SLGN has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.8%.

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Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Greif, Inc. (GEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.