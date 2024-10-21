Pacira BioSciences Appoints Shawn Cross As CFO

(RTTNews) - Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX), a company focused on non-opioid pain therapies, said on Monday that it has appointed Shawn Cross as Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to joining Pacira, Cross served at Applied Molecular Transport, Inc., or AMT, a developer of novel oral biological therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.

He initially served as AMT's CFO. Cross was subsequently promoted to the role of COO and later appointed as CEO to lead the company's merger with Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH), where he currently serves on the Board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.