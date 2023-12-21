Pacira BioSciences Appoints Frank Lee To Succeed David Stack As CEO

(RTTNews) - Regenerative health provider Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has appointed Frank Lee as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board, effective January 2, 2024.

As previously announced in September 2023, David Stack will retire from his roles as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, effective January 1, 2024, and will remain with the company through August 2025 in an advisory capacity to help ensure a smooth transition.

In connection with Stack's retirement, the Board has elected Paul Hastings, Lead Independent Director, as Chair of the Board, also effective January 2, 2024.

Lee brings more than three decades of global experience and a strong track record of product development and commercial leadership success across a wide range of therapeutic areas within the biotech and pharmaceutical industry.

Most recently, Lee served as CEO and member of the board of directors of Forma Therapeutics from March 2019 through its acquisition by Novo Nordisk in October 2022. Prior to Forma, he served for 13 years at Genentech, including leadership positions of increasing scope and responsibility for delivering transformative medicines to patients.

Prior to joining Genentech, Lee spent approximately 13 years across Novartis, Janssen and Eli Lilly in engineering, manufacturing, sales/marketing and business development.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.