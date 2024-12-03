Pacira awarded new U.S. patent covering EXPAREL composition

Pacira (PCRX) BioSciences announced the receipt of U.S. Patent No. 12,156,940 from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the U.S. PTO. The ‘940 patent, entitled “Manufacturing of Bupivacaine Multivesicular Liposomes” protects the chemical composition of EXPAREL. This patent is the first patent from a new family of patents related to EXPAREL produced by the company’s enhanced large-scale manufacturing process in San Diego, which received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February 2024. The company expects the ‘940 patent to provide protection into July 2044.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PCRX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.