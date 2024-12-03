News & Insights

Pacira awarded new U.S. patent covering EXPAREL composition

December 03, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Pacira (PCRX) BioSciences announced the receipt of U.S. Patent No. 12,156,940 from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the U.S. PTO. The ‘940 patent, entitled “Manufacturing of Bupivacaine Multivesicular Liposomes” protects the chemical composition of EXPAREL. This patent is the first patent from a new family of patents related to EXPAREL produced by the company’s enhanced large-scale manufacturing process in San Diego, which received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February 2024. The company expects the ‘940 patent to provide protection into July 2044.

