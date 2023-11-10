News & Insights

Pacira Announces FDA Approval Of Expanded EXPAREL Label To Include Two Addl Nerve Block Indications

November 10, 2023 — 07:55 am EST

(RTTNews) - Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its supplemental new drug application or sNDA to expand the EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) label to include administration in adults as an adductor canal block and a sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa.

An adductor canal block is used for anesthesia and analgesia for surgery of the knee, medial lower leg, and ankle surgeries. A sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa is used for anesthesia and analgesia for foot, ankle, achilles tendon, and other lower leg surgeries.

The company noted that the FDA approval offers clinicians and patients another option for achieving long-lasting non-opioid pain control with EXPAREL and an increased ability to transition procedures to the ambulatory environment.

The new indication provides additional flexibility in the use of EXPAREL as a regional analgesic for more than 3 million lower extremity procedures annually, further increasing the utility of EXPAREL for major orthopedic procedures, the company said.

