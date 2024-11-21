News & Insights

Pacific Textiles Declares Interim Dividend for 2024

November 21, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pacific Textiles Holdings (HK:1382) has released an update.

Pacific Textiles Holdings Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.07 per share for the six-month period ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders must register by December 5, 2024, to be eligible, with the payment scheduled for December 18, 2024. This announcement could attract investors looking for steady returns as the company maintains its dividend payout.

