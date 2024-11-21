Pacific Textiles Declares Interim Dividend for 2024

Pacific Textiles Holdings (HK:1382) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pacific Textiles Holdings Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.07 per share for the six-month period ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders must register by December 5, 2024, to be eligible, with the payment scheduled for December 18, 2024. This announcement could attract investors looking for steady returns as the company maintains its dividend payout.

For further insights into HK:1382 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.