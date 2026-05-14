Pacific Ridge Capital Trims NWPX Infrastructure Stake, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners sold 39,979 shares of NWPX Infrastructure (NWPX)

Quarter-end position value dropped by $805,374, reflecting both trading and market price changes

Post-trade, the fund held 110,144 shares valued at $8.58 million

Position now represents 1.86% of AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 11, 2026, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC reduced its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 39,979 shares. The fund’s position value at quarter-end declined by $805,374, a figure that incorporates both the sale and price movement.

What else to know

Pacific Ridge sold shares but retained a stake representing 1.86% of 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: NBN: $14.33 million (3.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ALCO: $11.77 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of May 8, 2026, NWPX shares were priced at $112.52, up 191.8% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 161.17 percentage points.

Company/ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 8, 2026) $112.52 Market capitalization $1.08 billion Revenue (TTM) $548.14 million Net income (TTM) $41.98 million

Company/ETF snapshot

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products, operating through engineered steel pressure pipe and precast infrastructure segments. The company leverages a diversified portfolio and established brands to address critical needs in drinking water, wastewater, and industrial piping systems.

The company manufactures and sells engineered steel pressure pipe systems, precast concrete products, and environmental infrastructure solutions for water, wastewater, and industrial applications. It generates revenue primarily through the sale of large-diameter steel pipelines and precast infrastructure components to support municipal, utility, and industrial projects

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. serves installation contractors and project developers across North America, with a focus on water infrastructure and related sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

NWPX Infrastructure now sits closer to the center of water infrastructure spending, with products used in large transmission projects, stormwater systems, wastewater applications, and related infrastructure. That gives the company a more specific link to municipal and utility investment than a broad industrial stock.

NWPX’s recent strong performance is about more than just higher revenue. In the first quarter, sales increased by 19.1%, but gross profit grew even more as both Water Transmission Systems and Precast helped improve margins. The company’s backlog, including confirmed orders, gives NWPX visibility into future work. The more important test for the company is whether large water-transmission projects are priced and executed well enough to preserve margins as they move through production.

Investors are now focused on the quality of NWPX’s infrastructure backlog after the stock’s recent jump. Growth in Precast expands the business beyond large-diameter steel pipe and adds exposure to stormwater, wastewater, and similar systems. Water Transmission Systems still depends on long-term municipal and utility projects. The stock could be more sensitive to delays, higher steel costs, or weaker profits if backlog projects do not perform as well as recent results.



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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nwpx Infrastructure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.