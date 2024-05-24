Pacific Millennium Packaging Sets AGM Date

Pacific Millennium Packaging Group Corp. (HK:1820) has released an update.

Pacific Millennium Packaging Group Corporation has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 18, 2024, where it will adopt the audited financial statements for 2023, declare a final dividend of HK$0.08 per share, and address the re-election and service term renewals for executive Directors Mr. Cheng Hsien-Chun and Mr. Philip Tan. Shareholders are entitled to appoint proxies for voting and must lodge transfer forms by specified dates to be eligible for dividend entitlements and meeting participation.

