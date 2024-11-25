Pacific Edge Limited’s Steady Performance Amid Medicare Uncertainty

Pacific Edge Limited (PFGTF) has released an update.
Pacific Edge Limited, a leader in cancer diagnostics, announced a steady financial performance for the first half of 2024, despite uncertainties surrounding Medicare. The company is anticipating potential growth catalysts, including a favorable Medicare policy decision and new pricing recommendations for its Cxbladder tests. While revenue slightly declined compared to the previous year, the strategic focus remains on profitable markets and the economic value of its diagnostic tools.
