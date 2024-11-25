Pacific Edge Limited’s Steady Performance Amid Medicare Uncertainty

Pacific Edge Limited (PFGTF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pacific Edge Limited, a leader in cancer diagnostics, announced a steady financial performance for the first half of 2024, despite uncertainties surrounding Medicare. The company is anticipating potential growth catalysts, including a favorable Medicare policy decision and new pricing recommendations for its Cxbladder tests. While revenue slightly declined compared to the previous year, the strategic focus remains on profitable markets and the economic value of its diagnostic tools.

For further insights into PFGTF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.