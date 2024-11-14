Pacific Current Group Plans $300 Million Share Buy-Back

Pacific Current Group Ltd (AU:PAC) has released an update.

Pacific Current Group has announced plans for an off-market share buy-back of up to $300 million, subject to shareholder approval. This move follows a year of significant changes within the company’s management, board, and balance sheet. Major shareholders, holding 45% of the shares, have shown support for this buy-back initiative.

