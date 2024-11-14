Pacific Current Group Highlights Global Investments at AGM

Pacific Current Group Ltd (AU:PAC) has released an update.

Pacific Current Group, a global asset management firm, has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting Presentation, showcasing its strategic investments in 11 boutique firms worldwide. The company is dedicated to delivering exceptional value through its capital and expertise, supporting the growth and success of its partners.

For further insights into AU:PAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.